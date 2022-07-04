Father-son duo shot at in Ambala, robbed of car

A masked man shot at a 65-year-old man and his son, and snatched their car while they were inspecting their under-construction site in Manikpur village of Ambala City on Sunday.

The victims, Gulshan Kumar and his son, Paras Bhatia, 28, who live in Palika Vihar, Ambala City, suffered one gunshot wound each in the thigh. Police said they were given initial treatment at the district civil hospital, before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Kumar, an iron merchant, told the police that he and his son were at the site around 4 pm, when a masked man approached them and demanded their car’s key at gunpoint.

“We gave him the key without any questions, but he fired two shots at us, before fleeing. I managed to reach an acquaintance’s godown nearby and drove to the trauma centre for treatment with some help,” Kumar’s son told mediapersons.

Eyewitnesses said the robber had arrived on a Punjab-registered Honda Activa and parked it on the opposite side of the road, before approaching the father-son duo.

On Kumar’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Ambala Sadar station.

DSP (Traffic) Joginder Sharma said police teams were on the trail of the robber, and authorities in neighbouring districts of Haryana and Punjab had also been informed. The registration number of the two-wheeler seized from the crime spot was being verified, he added.