Father-son duo shot dead in Punjab’s Muktsar

A father-son duo was shot dead at Muktsar district’s Abul Khurana over a land dispute on Saturday evening, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Vinay Pratap Singh (50) and Suraj Pratap Singh (25). The deceased have been identified as Vinay Pratap Singh (50) and Suraj Pratap Singh (25).

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary said that the victims died on the spot. “Initial information says that the deceased had a land dispute with another party from the same village. Both parties had a heated argument early in the day. Inputs say that the victims were returning from their farm when their SUV was intercepted by another group and both were murdered,” he added. SSP said cops are in the process of registering an FIR and efforts are on to identify the culprits.