Fazilka authorities orders revival of century-old Badha lake; cancels allotted plots on its land

: The Fazilka district authorities have cancelled the plots allotted by panchayat on the land of century-old Badha lake in Badha village and ordered to revive the water body within six months.

In response to an RTI application, the office of the additional deputy commissioner (development), Fazilka, revealed that during investigation last month by the then ADC, Sagar Setia, it was found that the 5-5 marla plots to 69 people were allotted arbitrarily and executed in an unlawful manner and as a result, they stand revoked.

“Within six months, the old Badha lake at the site must be revived under MNREGA and the allotment of plots be revoked,” Setia had ordered before his posting as ADC, Ferozepur, few days back.

The orders were on Friday implemented by the Fazilka administration.

Navdeep Asija, secretary (GWAF), one of the torch bearers working to revive the lake, said that on the occasion of 11th Anand Utsav, an annual environment festival of Fazilka region organized by Graduates Welfare Association Fazilka, (GWAF), citizens of Fazilka will gather for bhoomi pooja to start the revival work of Old Badha Lake at Fazilka on August 11.

Manoj Tripathi, an advocate, said that due to unplanned development and by diverting the water, this lake dried up which affected the ecology of the area badly and has left many such smaller horseshoe lakes on its banks dry.

“The lake-bed is now listed as panchayat land in the local revenue department’s documents and has been leased out for cultivation. The ground water level has gone down to 40 m below the level,” he said.