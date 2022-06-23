Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fazilka district gets 3 modern AC libraries

Three modern air-conditioned libraries, established by the district administration, were inaugurated in Fazilka, including one at a village, on Thursday
Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna and deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal inaugurating a public library at the Red Cross office on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

On June 15, HT had highlighted the poor condition of public libraries in Fazilka, which once used to thrive with readers but are on the verge of closure due to continuous neglect by the authorities despite repeated requests from the staff and residents.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, who had assured to resolve the issue, on Thursday joined local MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna and senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu to inaugurate three libraries under the project “Kitab” to mark the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

These libraries have come up at the Red Cross office in Fazilka city, at Jhhorar Khera village along the Punjab-Rajasthan border and in Abohar. “These libraries are not only air-conditioned and digitised, but equipped with free Wi-Fi facility for youngsters to let them explore the ocean of knowledge with a click of the mouse,” said Aggarwal.

The deputy commissioner said that every fortnight, a senior official from the administration will visit each library to deliver a motivational lecture to its members, especially the youth, besides providing them with career guidance.

“Daily newspapers and monthly competitive journals besides other latest magazines are being provided here to give a wide range of study material. Anyone can become a member with a subscription fee of 200 per month, while the needy may be given a complimentary membership,” said Sagar Setia, ADC(D), Fazilka.

