February temps three degrees above normal in Ludhiana: Experts

The average maximum and minimum temperature in the city soared to a record high in the month of February, according to the climate experts at the Punjab Agricultural Univesity.

Common myna bird taking a dip in waterlogged fields at PAU, Ludhiana, to escape from the heat. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of climate change and agricultural meteorology department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said “The mean monthly maximum temperature for February was 21.2 degrees Celsius, but this year the average maximum temperature was 24.7 degree Celsius, which is 3.5 degree higher than normal.”

“The mean monthly minimum temperature also remained 2.5 degrees above normal, touching a high of 10.4 degrees Celsius against the normal monthly temperature of 7.9,” Kingra said.

The highest temperature 29.6 was recorded on February 21 in the city.

First day of March records above normal temperature

The high velocity wind and 2.8mm of rainfall on Tuesday brought no respite from the rising temperature. While the maximum temperature on Wednesday was 26.4 degrees Celsius against the normal 23 degree Celsius (3.4 degrees higher), the minimum temperature witnessed a rise of 5.3 degrees Celsius and recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius against the normal temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

The met department report stated that the weather is expected to remain dry over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Rise in temp for 2nd consecutive year: PAU

Asserting that spring season had been unusually hot for the consecutive second year as well, Kingra said, “The mercury soared to record high last year in March and April. Ludhiana was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March. The mean monthly temperature for April was 34.7 degree Celsius, but in April last year, the average maximum temperature was 39, which is 5.3 degree Celsius higher than normal,” Kingra said.

Recently, PAU experts had advised the farmers of Punjab to regularly monitor their crops.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, PAU vice-chancellor, observed that the prevailing maximum and minimum temperature has been observed to be higher than normal in Punjab for the last few days.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, PAU, said, “As per soil type, light irrigation should be applied to the crops to minimise the heat and water stress. Crops should be irrigated preferably in the evening hours taking into consideration the wind speed.”

The spray of 2% Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) at boot leaf and anthesis stages can also help to minimise heat stress in wheat, he said.

The prevailing weather conditions are also conducive for aphid in wheat, he cautioned, while asking the farmers to remain vigilant for its control with recommended insecticides. However, there should be no fear of yellow rest spread in current dry weather conditions, he said.

The agricultural university in August last year had introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety, PBW 826, which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market.

