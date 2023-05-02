Chandigarh admn, MC employees protest for demands

On the call of the Federation of UT Employees and Workers, the employees of UT administration, municipal corporation (MC) and other departmental organisations jointly held a protest, seeking implementation of their demands on the occasion of International Labour Day at Sector 17 on Monday.

Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation employees holding a protest at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

During the protest, the employees protested against central government’s “anti-worker” policies and demanded stopping of privatisation of public sector institutions, abolishing new pension system and cancelling PFRD Act, restoring old pension scheme for all, and regularisation of contract and outsourced daily wage workers.

The employees also demanded setting up of the 8th Wage Commission, and payment of 18 months’ worth of dearness allowance (DA) arrears that were stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their demands also included an end to all kinds of obstacles and restrictions in compassionate appointments, and to ensure the democratic rights of trade unions. The employees also demanded direct recruitment and promotion on the posts lying vacant in Chandigarh administration and MC, payment of arrears by giving revised pay scale to daily wages employees, payment of arrears by giving revised DC rate to contact centre.

