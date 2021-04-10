Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fee row: Parents protest outside Chandigarh school
Fee row: Parents protest outside Chandigarh school

The school has asked the administration to clarify whether fee is to be charged on last year’s pattern, where only tuition fee was charged, or in its entirety.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Parents protesting outside KB DAV School, Sector 7, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With students continuing with online classes in the wake of surge in Covid cases, parents staged a protest outside KB DAV, Sector 7, on Saturday for the second time this week and demanded that they only be charged for tuition.

They had last staged a protest against paying for utilities and facilities not being used by students on April 3. At the time, the school had asked them to wait for a few days before paying the fee. However, another notice was circulated by the school asking them to deposit the fee in its entirety.

“Why are we being charged medical and media fee when students are not attending physical classes?” a parent, who did not wish to be named, asked.

School asks admn for clarification

The school has asked the administration to clarify whether fee is to be charged on last year’s pattern, where only tuition fee was charged, or in its entirety.

Principal Pooja Prakash said, “With the start of the new academic session, we have asked the parents to pay the fee. Should the administration modify the fee rule later, we have assured parents that the sum will be adjusted in the next payment.”

“We have already accepted parents’ previous demand for monthly fee payments instead of quarterly payments,” she said

She added that the school had already accepted their earlier demand and had allowed them to make monthly fee payments instead of quarterly payments.

