News / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Feel proud as Maratha’: Scindia pays homage to heroes of third war of Panipat

‘Feel proud as Maratha’: Scindia pays homage to heroes of third war of Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 15, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said as a Maratha, he feels proud as he paid homage to the martyrs of the third war of Panipat from the Maratha and Scindia community. He was in the industrial town of Panipat to participate in Shourya Diwas Samaroh at the historical Kala Amb site.

Kala Amb is a well-known place in Haryana, where the third Battle of Panipat was fought and Maratha forces clashed with the Afghan army in 1761.

“I feel proud to belong to a family that sacrificed its life for its country. My 16 descendants contributed to the battle of Panipat,” he said, adding that the people of Panipat are like his family.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has grown as an economic as well as spiritual power in the world.

“As a tribute to the martyrs, we should all join hands and contribute towards realising PM Modi’s resolution towards the country,” Scindia said.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said that we should learn from the history how Marathas travelled for several kilometers to Panipat to fight for country’s integrity.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of Indian Oil Foundation Vinay Mishra said that the body has approved 20 crore to develop a huge memorial at the site that would include an auditorium, an open-air theatre, a digital museum and a cafeteria.

