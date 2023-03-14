Feeling at home, Chandigarh golfer Sandeep Sandhu sets eyes on AVT Champions Tour

Golfer Sandeep Sandhu feels completely at home during his time at the Chandigarh Golf Club. A former club president Sandeep is back at the Greens with his eyes firmly set on the AVT Champions Senior Amateur Tour event series final set to begin on Tuesday.

Golfer Sandeep at the Chandigarh Golf Club ahead of the AVT Champions Tour. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The practice round for the tour which began in 2019 took place at the club a day prior, while a new champion will be crowned on Wednesday.

With two wins and a second-place finish to show for this year, Sandhu comes into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the final series event.

“I am all pumped up and raring for the contest. It is always a pleasure playing at the club as it brings so many memories. Not to forget the beautiful greens,” he said, exuding confidence. He narrowly missed out on the 2021-22 trophy, finishing runners-up behind Ankur Prakash.

A springboard of sorts for Indian veteran golfers looking ahead at international competition, the tournament is played as a 36-hole gross stroke play competition and is open to players over age of 50 with handicaps of 14 and below. The tournament is an initiative of Chennai industrialist and international golf administrator Dilip Thomas and a national committee of veteran golfers.

The top two ranked golfers at the end of the season are provided entry and expenses to play at a selected international senior amateur championship. In November 2022, Ankur and Sandeep both were sent by the AVT Champions Tour to compete in the Asia Pacific Seniors in Kuala Lumpur.

Asian Games gold medalist Rishi Narain, who is currently on the board of directors for the tour, said, “Since its inception in 2019, the tour has had four tournaments across the country each year. This is the first year the tour is being played at Chandigarh. Regulars on the tour include Asian Games gold medallist Bunny Laxman Singh, former cricketer Kapil Dev and national golf champion Gangesh Khaitan besides other golfers from across the country.”

Sandhu had claimed titles at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune two months ago and at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in Kolkata in November 2022. David D’Souza, meanwhile, emerged victorious at the Bangalore Golf Club in June last year.