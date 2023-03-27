‘Proud’: Parents of organ donor from Amritsar after talking to PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the parents of a 39-day-old girl, whose organs were donated after her death, while addressing the nation in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

The PM also talked to the girl’s parents, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Supreet Kaur Sandhu, who hail from Amritsar. Their daughter had died on October 28, 2020.

Sukhbir is an agriculture development officer while his wife Supreet teaches science at a government school in Ajnala.

PM Modi said many more will come forward to save someone’s life after hearing their story.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl whom they named Ababat Kaur. “We soon came to know after her birth that she was suffering from a nerve complication. After 24 days of her birth, her heart suddenly stopped beating. We took her to a hospital and the doctors there managed to revive her,” Sukhbir said.

He said they then took her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. “The doctors tried their best to save her, but her chances of survival remained bleak. After seeing her struggle, we decided to donate her organs to save the life of someone else. Only her kidneys could be harvested,” he added.

The girl’s mother, Supreet Kaur, said she felt proud that her daughter’s kidneys helped in lending a lease of life to someone.

The surgery was conducted by a team led by professor Ashish Sharma, head of renal transplant surgery, in November 2020. The kidneys were given to a 15-year-old boy from Patiala.