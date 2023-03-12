Felling of banyan tree at Mohali’s Silvi park sparks outrage

Morning walkers and city-based environment activists expressed outrage after a banyan tree believed to be over 100 years old was found axed at the Silvi Park in Phase 10.

The axed banyan tree believed to be over 100 years old was at the Silvi Park in Phase 10, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Accusing a local resident of axing a full-grown tree, the activities and morning walkers reported the matter to the municipal corporation authorities and demanded strict action.

Speaking of the same, environmentalist Harshdeep Singh Sra said the full-grown banyan tree, possibly over 100 years old, was cut illegally by an owner of a nearby house on Friday evening, adding, “We found the axed tree in the morning. It is sad that a full grown tree which was home to many birds and provides shade in scorching heat has been cut.”

MC executive engineer Sunil Kumar confirmed receiving a complaint about the cutting of the banyan tree, adding that the staff was rushed to the park to verify the details. Further, he said, a notice has been served to the house owner.

Sub divisional officer Dhariminder Kumar, meanwhile, also visited the spot on Saturday and submitted the report. The house owner has been summoned on Monday to submit an explanation.

“Further, action, in terms of an FIR or penalty, or both, will be taken after the consultation with higher officials,” the XEN added.