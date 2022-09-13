Female govt teacher booked for beating girl student in Hisar

: A female mathematics teacher of a government school in Hisar has been booked for allegedly beating a class 10 girl student and using casteist remarks against her.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the teacher was on Sunday booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father said that his daughter along with other students had appeared for a mathematics test on Saturday.

“When my daughter looked back, the teacher accused her of taking help from another student to solve questions in the test. When she denied, the teacher started thrashing her and hurled casteist remarks at her,” the father said.

“My daughter fell unconscious. Her classmates and staff sprinkled water on her face to help her regain consciousness. After coming home, she narrated the entire incident,” he added. ENDS