Ferozepur: 16-year-old boy dies, friend critical after being caught in field fire

A 16-year-old boy died while his friend is fighting for his life after both were caught in a field fire while riding their bike at a village near Zira in Ferozepur on Sunday. A 16-year-old boy died while his friend is fighting for his life after both were caught in a field fire while riding their bike at a village near Zira in Ferozepur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to reports, the fire is believed to have been triggered by a spark from a high-voltage power line that ignited the ripe wheat crop. The flames rapidly spread to neighbouring villages.

They have been identified as Karan, 16, and Arjun, 20, both residents of Mohalla Mallian, Zira. Karan succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Arjun sustained severe burns. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Zira, and later referred to Faridkot Medical College.

Locals along with the fire brigade teams and private tractors, battled the flames for hours before finally bringing it under control.

“We have recommended the state government to release compensation for the victim’s kin, while the sub-divisional magistrate, Zira, has been asked to examine the cause of the fire,” said Deepshikha Sharma, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur.

The blaze destroyed approximately 50 acres of wheat crops and 100 acres of harvested stubble.