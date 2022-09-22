Ferozepur | 9 booked for murder attempt on PSPCL junior engineer

Nine persons, including two women, were booked for attempt-to-murder after they allegedly attacked an assistant junior engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) who had gone to install an electricity meter in Masta Ghatti village in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnail Singh, the assistant junior engineer, posted at sub-divisional office of Mamdot, said he had gone with police guards to install the meter. After completing the task, Karnail and his colleague were returning alone when the accused opened attack on them “for installing meter at their rival’s house”.

The victim is currently under treatment at the civil hospital.

Those booked have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, Amar Singh, Harbans Singh, Malkiat Singh, Nirmal Singh, Kulwant Singh alias Fauji, Ramandeep Singh, Surinder Kaur, Pretto. Five unidentified persons also figure in the FIR. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of duties), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant),148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO spoke to Karnail Singh over phone and enquired about his well-being. The minister assured him all possible help from the state government and also said the government won’t tolerate any such attack on its employees.