Ferozepur constable booked for graft

Ferozepur constable booked for graft

Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:10 AM IST

The accused, constable Inderjit Singh, was also seeking ₹5 lakh more from the complainant, Janak Raj of Panje Ki Uttar village, Ferozepur. Raj filed a complaint on the state anti-corruption helpline, in which he alleged that the constable had been demanding bribe and threatening to implicate him for storing liquor made for Chandigarh.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance bureau booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Ferozepur.
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A constable posted in the special branch, SSP office, Ferozepur, has been booked for accepting bribe of 2 lakh from a resident after threatening to book him in a false case.

The accused, constable Inderjit Singh, was also seeking 5 lakh more from the complainant, Janak Raj of Panje Ki Uttar village, Ferozepur.

Raj filed a complaint on the state anti-corruption helpline, in which he alleged that the constable had been demanding bribe and threatening to implicate him for storing liquor made for Chandigarh. He added that he has already paid the constable 2 lakh, but the blackmailing did not end.

The complainant also managed to record a phone conversation with the accused.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance bureau booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Ferozepur.

