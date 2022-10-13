Ferozepur court orders auction of Markfed godown to pay ex-employee’s 2.15-cr dues

A local court ordered the auction of a Markfed godown to pay ₹2.15 crore to a former employee who was acquitted of theft and forgery charges after having been booked back in 1982.

Raghubir Ram Jhorad, a 75-year-old of Fazilka, said he had been recruited as an assistant analyst in Markfed in 1973. Within five days of being promoted as branch manager in 1982, he was booked for theft and forgery and dismissed from service.

“After a legal battle of 16 years, I was acquitted from the case by a local court, but all claims to avail my service benefits from Markfed fell on deaf ears, following which I took legal recourse,” he said.

A Fazilka court had ordered Marked to pay him ₹2.15 crore in March 2018, but with the company failing to oblige, Jhorad re-appealed in court — following which the order to auction of the company’s godown at Panchwali on the Abohar-Malout road was declared.

Speaking of the further complications, Jhorad said, “After the auction order, the concerned revenue patwari reported to court that nobody participated in the auction of godown.”

In response to his latest complaint, a local court observed, “Perusal of the file shows that earlier an application under order 21 rule 66 CPC was allowed, but since nobody was ready to participate in the bid at the spot, therefore, sale warrants were not executed.”

“Since nobody was ready to bid on the spot, therefore, necessary permission under order 21 rule 72 CPC is granted. Decree holder is granted permission to take part in the auction proceedings and he is also exempted from depositing 25% of the total amount. Fresh sale warrants of the property of judgement debtors will be duly done by October 12 and report to court by October 19,” it further read.

“As the revenue staff was on a state-wide strike, Wednesday’s sale deed could not be executed. We will apprise the court on its next hearing,” Jhorad said.