Ferozepur: Drug network busted using digital money trail

The counter intelligence (CI) unit of Ferozepur busted a drug smuggling network being run from the central jail with the arrest of a woman after digital transactions were found to have been made in her name. The counter intelligence (CI) unit of Ferozepur busted a drug smuggling network being run from the central jail with the arrest of a woman after digital transactions were found to have been made in her name. (HT File)

Lakhbir Singh, AIG, CI, Ferozepur, said that on March 28, they had received information that three persons, Sonu Tiddi, Amrik Singh and Raj Kumar, who were lodged at the Ferozepur central jail for various crimes under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, were operating a drug racket from the jail. It was found that the trio used to transfer drug money to their relatives using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Police traced the money trail and found that several transactions had been made to the bank accounts of Raj Kumar’s wife Neeru Bala and Sonu Tiddi’s wife Geetanjali.

On further probe, it was found that transactions to the tune of ₹1.1 crore had been made to different bank accounts from UPI apps in Neeru’s name.

In view of this, Neeru Bala was arrested. Police also recovered a

Vivo Y75 mobile from her house, which was being used for UPI transactions.

A keypad mobile phone, SIM card and a battery was also seized from the barracks, based on accused Sonu Tiddi’s confession. Police said investigation is underway and more arrests are likely in the case.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!