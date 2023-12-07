Ferozepur DSP booked for graft; aide arrested

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Bansal has been booked on corruption charges by the local police in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Bansal (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three months ago, he levelled accusations against 10 police personnel, including a local station house officer (SHO), for involvement in illicit drug activities and connections with drug mafia.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In a complaint filed at the local cantonment police station, Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar alleged that he had received credible information indicating Surinder Bansal’s engagement in corrupt practices through his intermediary, Gurmej Singh of Kothi Rai Sahib village.

According to Randhir, the DSP allegedly exonerated Gurmej Singh of charges related to forgery and cheating in a case registered on May 10, 2022, under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC.

Accusing Gurmej of significant corruption allegedly in collusion with Surinder, Randhir disclosed that Gurmej accepted ₹15,000 via UPI from a resident, Tarzen Sharma, under the guise of assisting him in a police case. However, Gurmej failed to refund the amount when no substantial progress was made. Tarzen purportedly recorded a mobile conversation with Gurmej and submitted it to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint further stated that reliable sources indicated that Gurmej, in collaboration with Surinder, illicitly obtained funds, transferred ₹5 lakh to an account linked with the mobile number 82849-76384, registered in Surinder Bansal’s name. Additionally, Gurmej allegedly transferred ₹3 lakh to the account of Lalan Kumar, another close associate of Surinder.

The FIR highlighted the necessity to scrutinise mobile phones, Google Pay records, and bank accounts, suggesting that further investigation might reveal additional evidence of corruption. Meanwhile, after obtaining a search warrant, a police team searched Surinder’s local official residence, and he was subsequently taken into custody. Gurmej was arrested on Sunday and is currently in judicial custody in the local central jail.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Deepak Hilori acknowledged that a case under section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed while Surinder Bansal was being questioned by the police team as the probe continues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On September 7, Bansal claimed to have received information that certain police personnel, currently stationed in his subdivision or previously stationed there, were allegedly collaborating with the drug mafia, engaging in drug trade, and maintaining connections with gangsters. Some of these officers had previously been transferred out of Ferozepur in connection with these allegations. The Ferozepur SSP had ordered an investigation into the matter, but the report is still pending.