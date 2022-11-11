Ferozepur jail deputy supdt caught smuggling in phones, drugs for gangsters

Ferozepur Central Jail deputy superintendent Gurcharan Singh was arrested on Friday for smuggling in mobile phones and contraband for gangsters lodged in the prison.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said: “We got a tip-off that Gurcharan Singh had been smuggling in mobile phones and drugs for inmates, including gangsters and terrorists, in connivance with other jail employees. About a month ago, he provided five mobile phones to terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers in the high-security zone of the jail in exchange for money.”

The deputy superintendent has been booked under Sections 23/29 of the NDPS Act, Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7/8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act besides Section 42 of the Prisons Act.

More than 500 phones have been recovered from the Ferozepur jail in the last two years, exposing gaps in the prison security. In 2021, about 300 phones were recovered from inmates of the jail.

Besides, there have been regular instances of contraband packets being thrown into the jail premises, which is located in a populated area.

Mobile phones were seized from gangster Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, who was brought on production warrant after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder in Mansa district on May 29, as police had strong leads that he had been in touch with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was one of the masterminds of the crime.