Ferozepur , The district court complexes in Ferozepur and Mohali received bomb threats via e-mail on Monday, which later proved to be a hoax, officials said. Ferozepur, Mohali district court complexes get bomb threats; turn out to be hoax

In Ferozepur, the threat message, received at the court's official e-mail ID in the morning, warned that an explosive material was planted in the court complex.

A similar threat was received at the Mohali district court complex.

After receiving the information, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, anti-sabotage and other police teams promptly arrived at the premises in Ferozepur and Mohali and evacuated the court complexes as a precautionary measure.

In Ferozepur, senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh, also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

However, after a thorough inspection of the premises, nothing suspicious was found, the officials said.

Recollecting the tense moments in Ferozepur, Bar Council president advocate Lovjeetpal Singh Turna said he came to know about the threat e-mail in the morning.

"I immediately appealed to all the advocates and clerks working in the premises to vacate the area and help the police conduct a thorough check," said Turna.

The Ferozepur district court had received a similar bomb threat on January 8 this year. That too had turned out to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, a senior police official from Mohali said that the court complex in the district was sanitised and anti-sabotage and bomb disposal teams conducted a thorough check.

No suspicious object was found, he said.

The threat emails were sent to the official email ID of the court.

An investigation has also been launched into the origin of the emails and to identify the sender, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.