Ferozepur shopkeeper murder: 2 Rajasthan shooters arrested from J&K

Two Rajasthan-based shooters allegedly involved in the broad daylight murder of a shopkeeper in Ferozepur district earlier this month were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Sunday. Two Rajasthan-based shooters allegedly involved in the broad daylight murder of a shopkeeper in Ferozepur district earlier this month were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Vishnu Kumar of Bharatpur district and Rahul Mahawar of Kota district in Rajasthan, were apprehended at a checkpoint on the Patnitop-Kud Road near Police Station Kud.

“In a breakthrough, the AGTF, Punjab, in a well-coordinated operation with Ferozepur Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police, apprehended two shooters from Rajasthan involved in the murder of Gurcharan Singh Gaba of Makhu, Ferozepur, from Jammu & Kashmir, and recovered one Beretta .30-bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession,” director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.

The accused are suspected of having shot dead Gaba, 38, owner of a general store in Makhu town of Ferozepur district, on June 1. According to police, two motorcycle-borne assailants arrived at his shop in a busy market area, just a short distance from the local police station, and fired three rounds at him before fleeing. Gaba succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack.

The killing had triggered protests by traders in Makhu town who shut their shops, demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that Vishnu Kumar has an extensive criminal background, including involvement in extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft and the Arms Act violations. He was also carrying a ₹10,000 reward announced by the Rajasthan Police.

Additional director general of police (AGTF) Promod Ban said that following the murder, the task force launched a special operation, codenamed “Hill Trap”, under the supervision of DSP Rajan Parminder Singh.

“Multiple raids were conducted in Rajasthan, leading investigators to develop intelligence about the suspects’ movements. Based on specific inputs, police traced the accused to J&K,” Ban said.

According to police, the accused attempted to evade arrest when confronted but were overpowered and taken into custody. The Beretta pistol allegedly used in the crime was recovered during the operation.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said investigators are now focusing on unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the murder, including identifying individuals who may have planned, financed or facilitated the attack.

“Further investigations are underway to establish the motive and ascertain possible links to organised criminal networks operating across states,” he said.

A case has already been registered at Makhu police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.