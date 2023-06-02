Fertiliser firms tagging other products with DAP, urea, decry Punjab dealers

Ahead of the paddy sowing, the fertiliser and pesticides wholesale dealers in the state have alleged that the fertiliser manufacturing companies are forcing the dealers to buy other products by tagging them with DAP (Diammonium phosphate) and urea.

Fertilisers and Pesticides Dealers Association, Moga, has given a written complaint to the agriculture department claiming that despite directions by the agriculture department, all the companies are supplying other products by tagging them with DAP and urea fertilisers. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wholesale dealers have also sent a letter to the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers stating their concerns. Last year in November, the ministry warned companies about selling non-required products with fertilisers to the farmers.

Fertilisers and Pesticides Dealers Association, Moga, has given a written complaint to the agriculture department claiming that despite directions by the agriculture department, all the companies are supplying other products by tagging them with DAP and urea fertilisers. “If any dealer refuses to purchase the tagged products, the companies stop the supply of fertilisers. We request this practice should be stopped,” they said in their complaint.

Association president Pawan Kumar said that the companies are tagging bio-fertilisers and organic manure with DAP and urea. “They are forcing dealers to purchase the tagged products,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the complaint, Moga chief agriculture officer Manjit Singh said the department will ensure no additional material is sold with fertilisers through tagging.

“Strict action will be taken against the company if they are found forcefully supplying fertilisers with tagged material,” he said.

Moga agriculture officer Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar said, “Almost all the fertiliser manufacturing companies are forcefully tagging products with fertilisers and supplying them to wholesale dealers, who further sell to retailers across the state. Ultimately, the farmers are forced to buy the tagged products. It is a new trend to get more profits under the table. On the other hand, the government gives subsidies on urea, DAP and Potassium fertiliser,” he added.

Brar said the organic manure was readily available in villages and it was much cheaper than the product being tagged with the DAP and urea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Organic manure is available in villages at a cheap price of approximately ₹30 per quintal. The companies pack the same material under the name of organic manure in shiny bags and are selling it to private dealers as well as cooperative societies at around ₹30 per kg,” said Brar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON