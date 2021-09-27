Festive rush: Four special trains announced

To clear the festive rush, the Northern Railways will launch four special trains including one that will start from Chandigarh.

As per railway officials, the Chandigarh Gorakhpur Express Special will leave at 11:15pm on Thursdays and will reach Gorakhpur at 6pm on Fridays. It will run for six trips between October 14 to November 19 and will pass through Ambala, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti stations en route Gorakhpur.

Other special trains include New Delhi Katra Express Special, which will pass through Ambala, and Bathinda Varanasi Express Special, which will go via Ambala. Both these trains will run from October 10 to November 21. Another train, Katra Varanasi Express Special, will also cross Ambala and will run between October 10 and November 23.