Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Festive season: Get coupons from Chandigarh MC to set up temporary stalls
chandigarh news

Festive season: Get coupons from Chandigarh MC to set up temporary stalls

Permission for setting up temporary stalls in Sectors 17 and 22 will be for three days only except the Plaza and Sectors 22C and 22D
Anyone found to have set up a stall in Chandigarh market without a coupon will be charged double the rate or the stall can be removed by the corporation without notice, as per the existing law. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

For setting up temporary stalls during the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, the municipal corporation (MC) will issue coupons for 3-7 days and 20 days.

Permission for 3-7 days will be granted from October 25 to 28 in the office hall adjoining the booking branch, MC office in Sector 17, and at the sub-office in Manimajra from 10am to 4pm daily. The permission for setting up stalls in Sectors 17 and 22 will be for three days only except the Plaza and Sectors 22C and 22D.

Permission from Dussehra to Diwali (for 20 days) will be given on October 13 and 14 (with the cashier of the booking branch), except Sectors 17 and 22.

The coupons shall be issued on a first-come-first-serve basis. No coupons will be issued after the last date, October 28. Anyone found to have set up a stall without a coupon will be charged double the rate or the stall can be removed by the corporation without notice, as per the existing law.

Those interested will have to bring their Aadhar cards, voter card, driving lLicence/passport etc.

