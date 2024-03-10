Fifth incident in 2 months: Out on bail, liquor trader shot dead in Sonepat

A liquor trader, who had recently come out on bail, was shot dead outside a dhaba in Sonepat’s Murthal on Sunday. This is the fifth firing incident and fourth death reported in such incidents in Sonepat, Jhajjar and Rohtak districts in less than two months. Victim Sunder Malik (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Sunder Malik, 36, of Sargathal village and he was currently living in Sonepat. The incident took place around 8.30 am when unidentified assailants fired over 35 rounds on Malik after he parked his car outside the dhaba.

In a CCTV footage, two men were seen rushing with guns towards Malik’s SUV. The liquor trader also tried to escape but failed. The third assailant fired multiple shots at Malik and he died on the spot.

Gangster Bahu claims responsibility

Notorious gangster Himanshu, alias Bahu, has claimed responsibility for the killing of Malik. Last year, Interpol had issued a red-corner notice against Bahu, who is believed to be outside India and his team members have been executing crime in the area.

Sonepat deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gaurav Rajpurohit said two to three people were seen coming out of a Honda car and firing indiscriminate shots at Sundar Malik.

“Seven teams have been formed to investigate the case and the assailants will be arrested soon. We are contacting Malik’s family to probe his criminal background,” the DCP added.

He dismissed speculation of a gang-war behind the killing. The victim was also facing cases of murder, attempt to murder and other offences.

Previous incidents

On February 29, a scrap dealer was gunned down by three assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in Rohtak’s Lakhan Majra. The incident took place when the businessman, Sachin, of Gurugram stopped at an eatery for dinner with his mother, wife and two children. The assailants fired shots at him and his mother. He died on the spot and his mother Dharshan sustained injuries. Gangster Rohit Godara of Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken the responsibility for the murder in an online post.

However, on February 25, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker Jai Kishan were killed by assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh. Gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

On February 7, three assailants had fired shots outside an eatery in Rohtak’s Sampla and demanded an extortion of ₹1 crore. The police arrested three persons later. On January 21, a milkman was injured after three bike-borne assailants opened fire outside a sweet shop at Gohana, Sonepat. Gangster Himanshu Bahu had taken responsibility for the firing, and he sought ₹2 crore extortion from the shopkeeper.

Criminals have no fear of law, executing crimes freely: Hooda

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said criminals have no fear of law and they are executing crimes freely.

“This government has failed to deal with criminals. A common person can’t move freely on the road even in daylight and criminals are executing crime in broad daylight and the government remains a mute spectator,” Hooda added.