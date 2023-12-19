With December 31, 2023 the last date to pay the pending property tax without penalty and interest under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, the municipal corporation (MC) has appealed the residents to avail the benefits of the scheme at the earliest. File property tax without penalty by Dec 31: MC appeals to Ludhiana residents

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also conducted a meeting with the officials of the civic body at MC Zone D office on Tuesday and issued directions to expedite the recovery of property tax and water-sewer user charges from the residents.

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioners Kulpreet Singh, Navneet Kaur and Chetan Bunger, zonal commissioners Neeraj Jain and Jasdev Singh Sekhon among others were also present in the meeting.

As per the norms, the residents, who have not paid tax in the past are liable to pay 20% penalty and 18% annual interest on pending property tax. But under this OTS policy, the residents can now pay the pending tax in lumpsum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023.

A 100% penalty and interest waiver has been announced by the state government. After the announcement of the OTS scheme by state government in September, over 64,000 property owners have already availed the benefit under the scheme and the civic body has generated revenue of around ₹6.42 crore.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that it is a golden opportunity for the residents to pay pending property tax without any penalty and interest. But this benefit can be availed only on lumpsum payment of pending property tax by December 31, 2023. Rishi further stated that the civic body officials have also been directed to expedite recovery of dues from the residents.

The funds recovered from the residents are used for taking up development works in the city and for providing basic amenities to the residents.

Avail 10% rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that residents can also avail 10% rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year (2023-24). The rebate can be availed on payment of bills by December 31, 2023. The civic body officials stated that bills for the current financial year (2023-24) have already been issued online.

For avoiding long queues, residents can pay the tax/bills online by visiting website of MC - mcludhiana.gov.in . The payment can also be made at the suvidha kendras of MC situated in all the four zonal offices.