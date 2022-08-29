Filth to fuel: Chandigarh MC set to harness cow dung

In a bid to protect the environment, and put waste to productive use, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will soon start converting cow dung into fuel.

The civic body plans to purchase 10 machines, each of which will cost the MC around ₹55,000, for processing cow dung and producing briquettes. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “It has been proposed that such machines be set up in each gaushala and in areas where livestock is reared.Our aim is to process 100% of the dung produced as the machines will be installed wherever needed.”

“Cow dung briquettes can be sold as fuel as they have a high calorific value. The addition of saw dust or coconut husk will help improving the consistency, without affecting the calorific value,” said Mitra, adding that the civic body’s pilot project for converting dung to briquettes had been successful.

At present, almost all cow dung generated in the MC’s cattle pounds is being dumped in seasonal rivulets, without being processed. Similarly, most of the cow dung produced in villages is not reused for productive purposes. Officials say most of it ends up in different water bodies, including seasonal rivulets.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has repeatedly directed the UT administration to clean up its act and check pollution of seasonal rivulets, such as the N-Choe, Sukhna Choe and Patiala ki Rao, which drain into the Ghaggar River.

As per the green tribunal, solid waste should not be dumped into the rivulets. It has also asked the UT administration to regulate dairies and gaushalas in Chandigarh by following the guidelines for ‘environmental management of dairy farms and gaushalas’.

Calling the proposal a step towards harnessing clean energy and implementing the 3 ₹(reduce, reuse and recycle), Mitra said, “The MC plans to achieve 100% waste processing within the next few months.”

Over the last six months, two authorised private firms have been processing all sanitary and domestic hazardous waste as per the government’s guidelines. The MC’s door-to-door garbage collection vehicles carry two separate bins to segregate the waste.

Last week, the MC had also started processing floral waste, which is being converted into ‘puja samagri’ such as agarbatti and diyas.

The existing solid waste plant in Sector 25 and horticulture waste processing plants are expected to become operational by the first week of November.

Figures speak

Area Number of cattle pounds Run by Number of cattle

Industrial Area Phase-I 2 MC 1,100

Sector 45 1 MC 900

Sector 25 1 Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal 280

Maloya 1 People For Animals 600

Total 5 2,880

