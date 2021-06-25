Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Finally, 115 Panjab University faculty members get promotion
chandigarh news

Finally, 115 Panjab University faculty members get promotion

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, on the recommendation of screening-cum-evaluation committees, ordered the promotion of these faculty members under the career advancement scheme
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The promotion letters were delayed in the absence of the university’s governing body. (Representational photo)

Acting on a long pending demand of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), the university has promoted around 115 faculty members under career advancement scheme (CAS).

The orders were issued by the varsity on Wednesday. PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on the recommendation of screening-cum-evaluation committees ordered the promotion of these faculty members, in anticipation of the approval of syndicate and senate. At present, the governing body of the university is not in place due to pending elections.

The senate, which is PU’s supreme governing body, has the power to take the final call on promotion of teachers. The cases are also taken up by the syndicate prior to the senate’s ultimate call.

The interview/screening of these faculty members were conducted earlier this year after continuous protests by PUTA. However, the promotion letters were delayed in absence of the governing body.

Last month, the PUTA executive in its meeting had unanimously condemned the callous and apathetic attitude of the vice-chancellor for causing an inordinate delay in issuing appointment letters to the teachers under CAS.

PUTA President Mritunjay Kumar said, “This was our long pending demand and teachers are satisfied now. The faculty members are also appreciating PUTA’s efforts.”

The CAS promotion has remained a key issue in the recent years and was one of main agenda during last year’s PUTA elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP