Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Finally, Panjab University releases senate poll schedule
chandigarh news

Finally, Panjab University releases senate poll schedule

Polling will start on August 3 with the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:31 AM IST
After the Punjab and Haryana high court pulled up vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for the delay, it was decided to hold the polls from April 26 but had to be postponed again in view of the second wave of Covid-19. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A day after Punjab and Haryana high court took Panjab University (PU) senate poll schedule on record, the varsity released the dates on Tuesday. PU had submitted the schedule in HC on July 16 on court directions.

According to the schedule, polling will start on August 3 with the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges. Voting for the constituency of faculties will be held last, on August 23.

The elections were scheduled for August last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. After the HC pulled up vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for the delay, it was decided to hold the polls from April 26 but had to be postponed again in view of the second wave of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP