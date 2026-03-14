Financial condition of Himachal far better than that of Punjab: CM Sukhu

Hitting back at Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema on his remarks on Himachal’s fiscal health, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said financial condition of Himachal Pradesh is far better than that of Punjab. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Cheema had claimed that Himachal government is unable to pay salaries and pensions.

CM Sukhu said, “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, but despite elections approaching, the scheme has not yet been implemented. In contrast, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh approved OPS for its employees in its very first Cabinet meeting”.

CM asserted that the state government will not allow the resources and assets of Himachal Pradesh to be exploited at any cost.

While condemning the statement made by the Punjab FM, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said, “Punjab should focus on its own situation, as the state’s debt has risen to ₹4.5 lakh crore”.

Sukhu lays foundation stone of Turkal Panga drinking water scheme

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of Turkal Panga drinking water scheme, to be constructed at a cost of ₹14.92 crore, in Kutlehar assembly constituency of Una district on Friday.

Addressing a gathering on this occasion, the CM announced opening of a DSP office and sub-judge court in Bangana. He also announced the opening of Primary Health Centres in Rainsari and Lathiani and stated that the Mahila Mandals present on the occasion would be granted ₹25,000 each. He said that the state government is committed to providing clean drinking water to the people of the state and during the next financial year ₹2,000 crore will be spent on modern technology to purify water.

The CM said that both he and deputy CM have struggled in life and understand the problems people are facing. He recalled that during the natural disaster in 2023, both he and the deputy CM remained present on the ground and personally monitored relief efforts.

Thanking the people of Kutlehar, he said that with the blessings of the public and the local deities, the number of Congress MLAs in the Assembly has again reached 40.

Attacking the BJP, he said that the previous BJP government spent public money recklessly to win elections. He alleged that buildings worth ₹1,000 crore were constructed to benefit their associates, but many of them are lying vacant. He also accused the BJP of being “anti-Himachal”.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that projects worth ₹1,000 crore are underway to supply drinking water to every corner of Una district.