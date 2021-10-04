Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Finding nothing to steal, snatcher injures labourer in Ludhiana; held

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The snatcher, who injured the labourer, were held by other people working at the Ludhiana construction site. (Representative Image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs, injured a construction worker with a sharp-edged object after he found that he had no valuables on him in Dugri Phase-1 on Sunday.

The victim’s colleagues restrained the accused, Ashu of CRPF Colony, and handed him over to the police. The victim, Avidhesh Kumar of Roop Nagar, said he was preparing a cement mix at a construction site in Dugri Phase 1 when the accused demanded money from him. On finding that he neither had money nor a mobile phone, the accused assaulted him with a sharp-edged object.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 379B (theft) and 511 ( attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment ) of the Indian Penal Code.

