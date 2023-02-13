FIR against 2 advocates in Chandigarh-Mohali border protest: Bar body to continue strike for second day

The District Bar Association (DBA) will continue their strike for the second day on Tuesday. The Bar body has given a call to all advocates not to work on the inclusion of the names of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police against the ongoing protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

The association had held a meeting with member advocates on Monday afternoon where the decision to continue the protest was taken as per DBA president Shankar Gupta. The authorities are also yet to reach out to the protesting advocates and Gupta said they will continue their protest till the names of the advocates are not removed from the FIR.

While the two advocates were named in the FIR, many members of the body claim that Chahal was present at the Sector 43 district court at the time of the protest so it is wrong to include his name in the FIR.