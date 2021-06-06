Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FIR against Ludhiana man for sodomising nine-year-old boy
chandigarh news

FIR against Ludhiana man for sodomising nine-year-old boy

The 40-year-old accused lives in the victim’s neighbourhood; boy’s mother says he barged into their house and committed the crime
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:55 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose only)

Dehlon police have booked a 40-year-old man for allegedly sodomising the nine-year-old son of his neighbour in Khanpur after barging into their house.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The complainant stated that she was busy with daily chores, while her son was playing in another room. When she noticed that the light of the room was switched off, she called her son.

On finding her son crying, she enquired about the matter and he told her that their neighbour had sexually assaulted him.

The woman said that when she went inside the room, the accused fled after pushing her away.

She added that she has no idea when the accused entered the room.

As per the woman, her son used to address the accused as uncle and used to play with him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused.

A hunt is on to arrest him, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP