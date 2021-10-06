Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FIR against Punjabi filmmaker Vikram Dhillon for not paying 18,000 to dhaba owner
chandigarh news

FIR against Punjabi filmmaker Vikram Dhillon for not paying 18,000 to dhaba owner

Published on Oct 06, 2021 03:10 AM IST
The FIR against Punjabi filmmaker Dhillon has been registered under Section 420 (cheating of the Indian Penal Code) for not paying the dhaba owner. (HT FILE)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Mullanpur Dakha police booked noted producer, director and actor Vikram Dhillon for fraud as he allegedly failed to pay 18,000 to a dhaba owner against the food his crew consumed at the eatery during the shooting of a Punjabi movie in 2017.

The FIR has been registered after five years of investigation.

Rahul Kumar, the owner of Pandtan da Dhaba of Mullanpur Dakha, said that Dhillon, along with his crew, had visited Mullanpur Dakha and nearby locations for shooting a movie in 2017. The crew used to consume three meals from his dhaba daily.

Kumar said that Dhillon had issued four cheques for payment but asked him not to encash the fourth one, amounting 18,000. Kumar agreed and Dhillon promised that he would take the cheque back after making the payment in cash.

“I trusted him and did not deposit the cheque. The director, along with his crew, then left the place. Later, they stopped replying to my phone calls,” said the dhaba owner.

“After repeated attempts to contact Dhillon, I finally deposited the cheque but was shocked to know that the filmmaker had already stopped payment against the cheque,” said the complainant.

Kumar said that on July 13, 2017, he filed a complaint to the then senior superintendent of police (SSP), who marked an inquiry to superintendent of police (investigation). After more than five years, the police lodged the FIR.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh, the investigating officer, said the case against Dhillon has been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Police will summon the accused to join investigation.

Dhillon had worked as an VJ for Channel V. He also has to his credit Punjabi feature film ‘Pinky Moge Wali’, and web series ‘The Great Punjabi Luv Shuv Story’, which was streamed on Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform AltBalaji. He has also directed and produced a feature film Ji Karda.

