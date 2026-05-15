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FIR against Yograj Singh over alleged anti-women remarks in web series

The series, which has been circulating on digital platforms, has drawn attention after specific dialogues allegedly triggered public outrage for their portrayal of women and social remarks made in the storyline.

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh

Yograj Singh

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh at the Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh over alleged derogatory remarks against women in Amazon Prime web series Lukkhe. The complaint alleges that certain dialogues in the series were offensive to working women and hurt public sentiments.

Singh has been booked under Section 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, including words, sounds, gestures, objects, or intrusion of privacy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The series, which has been circulating on digital platforms, has drawn attention after specific dialogues allegedly triggered public outrage for their portrayal of women and social remarks made in the storyline.

The complaint was filed by advocate Ujjval Bhasin, who alleged that the statements in the series targeted women who work outside their homes while also managing domestic responsibilities. He has sought legal action against Singh and others associated with the production, stating that the content was offensive and socially harmful.

Neither the makers of Lukkhe nor Yograj Singh have issued a statement regarding the allegations.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / FIR against Yograj Singh over alleged anti-women remarks in web series
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / FIR against Yograj Singh over alleged anti-women remarks in web series
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