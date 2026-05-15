FIR against Yograj Singh over alleged anti-women remarks in web series

Chandigarh

Yograj Singh

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A first information report (FIR) has been registered against former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh at the Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh over alleged derogatory remarks against women in Amazon Prime web series Lukkhe. The complaint alleges that certain dialogues in the series were offensive to working women and hurt public sentiments.

Singh has been booked under Section 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, including words, sounds, gestures, objects, or intrusion of privacy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The series, which has been circulating on digital platforms, has drawn attention after specific dialogues allegedly triggered public outrage for their portrayal of women and social remarks made in the storyline.

The complaint was filed by advocate Ujjval Bhasin, who alleged that the statements in the series targeted women who work outside their homes while also managing domestic responsibilities. He has sought legal action against Singh and others associated with the production, stating that the content was offensive and socially harmful.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the controversy, the Punjab State Commission for Women also took a suo motu cognisance of the matter. Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said the body had reviewed media reports regarding “objectionable statements” in the web series and directed Punjab Police to investigate and take appropriate legal action, along with submission of an action taken report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the controversy, the Punjab State Commission for Women also took a suo motu cognisance of the matter. Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said the body had reviewed media reports regarding “objectionable statements” in the web series and directed Punjab Police to investigate and take appropriate legal action, along with submission of an action taken report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to the alleged remarks against women, the complainant has also objected to the use of a Chandigarh Police uniform in the series and the naming of a female character as “Gurbani,” stating that the term holds religious significance in Sikhism and its usage may hurt sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to the alleged remarks against women, the complainant has also objected to the use of a Chandigarh Police uniform in the series and the naming of a female character as “Gurbani,” stating that the term holds religious significance in Sikhism and its usage may hurt sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gill has also stated she will meet the Punjab director general of police to further discuss the matter and ensure appropriate action is taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill has also stated she will meet the Punjab director general of police to further discuss the matter and ensure appropriate action is taken. {{/usCountry}}

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Neither the makers of Lukkhe nor Yograj Singh have issued a statement regarding the allegations.

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