FIR registered after Pulwama councillor caught hurling ‘abuses’ at dist hospital doctor

Police has registered a first information report (FIR), while the district administration ordered a probe after a video of a municipal councillor from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district “abusing and shouting” at an on-duty doctor in district hospital went viral.

An FIR was registered after the Pulwama councillor was caught hurling ‘abuses’ at a district hospital doctor. (HT File)

Police said that a case was registered after a complaint was filed by the health authorities of Pulwama district hospital. “We have registered an FIR in the incident,” Pulwama superintendent of police Mohammad Yousuf added.

On Tuesday, the doctors and paramedical staff of district hospital Pulwama wrote a letter seeking registration of FIR against councillor Bilal Rather, alleging “miscreants” barged into a hospital room and brashly enquired about the availability of USG at the hospital post 4.30 pm.

“They obstructed patient care which could have caused death or a serious complication. The doctor accompanied the infuriated mob to the triage room where they began hurling abuses,” the letter stated.

A video of the incident where a man is purportedly hurling abuses at the doctor went viral on social media Attempts to contact the councillor Bilal Rather came to no avail.

Pulwama deputy commissioner Baseer ul Haq, meanwhile, formed a committee headed by ADDC Pulwama, Abdul Aziz Sheikh to probe into the incident. “The committee has been asked to furnish a report within three days,” he said.