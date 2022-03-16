Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FIR sought against 2 Panchkula MC workers for misappropriating Covid cremation incentives
FIR sought against 2 Panchkula MC workers for misappropriating Covid cremation incentives

During the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, when there was a huge waiting time for cremation of Covid bodies, the Haryana government had announced monetary compensation for those MC workers who come forward for the job.
Days after the funds for incentives were disbursed, a few Panchkula MC workers moved a complaint to the then joint commissioner Vinesh Kumar alleging misappropriation of funds. (HT File)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

Discarding data from the city’s crematoriums and questioning the need of over five members in a team to cremate Covid-19 bodies, Panchkula municipal corporation’s joint commissioner has sought FIR against two workers who “wrongfully” got the incentives meant for those who cremated bodies.

As per the order, each member of the team comprising five members, including cremation/burial ground staff, was to be given 2,000 per body out of municipal funds. As the cases started rising, four teams were constituted for the purpose.

In September 2021, over 98 lakh was disbursed as incentive to 14 persons for cremating over 950 Covid-19 bodies. Days after the funds for incentives were disbursed, a few MC workers moved a complaint to the then joint commissioner Vinesh Kumar alleging misappropriation of funds.

Inquiry cites mismatch in Covid death data

After an investigation, Kumar stated that there was a mismatch between the data of the health department and that of the crematoriums on Covid deaths.

“They (crematorium officials) did not have any record of their own, but produced the files from cremation grounds. They sought money for over 950 Covid cremations; however, as per health department, 377 persons had died of Covid-19. We will go by the health department’s data and not of crematoriums, where Covid-19 was written as the cause of death against every cremation,” stated Kumar in his report.

On number of persons in teams on cremation job

Kumar further said: “They violated the Haryana government’s order by adding 10 more persons in one team, whereas there should have been just five persons.”

Responding to this, deputy commissioner Deepak Sura said: “Could five persons manage the cremation of hundreds of Covid-19 bodies? Initially, a team of four was constituted, but as the number of deaths increased, we opened more crematoriums and increased the number of teams from one to four.”

The same was stated in the document signed by MC officers, as per which, more teams were constituted and 10 persons were added.

The inquiry further mentioned: “Madan Lal was team in charge but he also got money. This is wrong. Money was even sent to a few sanitation workers who had no role in cremating bodies. It includes ASI Ajay Sood who got 6.30lakh, ASI Satbir, Parvesh and Gulab ( 3.02 lakh), CSI Madan Lal ( 3.22lakh) and Sonu who got 1.88 lakh. They seem to be culprit,” the joint commissioner added in the report.

While some are yet to receive funds, two persons got the amount and were asked to return the money. “They were asked to refund the money, but they haven’t, so, a police case is registered against two Ajay Sood and Madan Lal, and money be recovered,” said Kumar.

The duo has moved the Panchkula district court and got a stay.

Deputy commissioner Deepak Sura said: “There is no doubt that all sanitation workers worked with full dedication at a time when people were not stepping out of their homes. Regarding inquiry findings, I cannot comment.”

