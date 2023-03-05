Fire at Yamunanagar civil hospital; nine infants rescued

Nine infants were rescued after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Yamunanagar’s Mukand Lal district civil hospital on Saturday.

Officials said the incident took place around 7:15am purportedly due to an electric short circuit in an air conditioner of the ward, damaging a computer set and some documents.

After sensing the smoke, the staff managed to rescue all nine newborn babies admitted at the ward and shifted them to other rooms.

Yamunanagar fire officer Pramod Kumar Duggal said, “We received information at 7.35 am and the fire brigade was immediately rushed to the hospital which doused the flames. It seems that the fire took place due to the short circuit.”