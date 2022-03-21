Fire breaks out at a spinning mill in Ludhiana, no casualty reported
Panic gripped Dhandari Kalan after a major fire broke out at Shiwalya Spinning Mills in the area on Sunday evening. It was a narrow escape for the labourers as the unit was operational when the incident took place.
The labour moved out safely and no casualty was reported, but goods and machinery worth lakhs perished in the fire incident. Shed of the unit also collapsed due to the incident.
Clouds of black flame could be seen from far away places. The reason behind the incident is uncertain.
It was learned that the labourers tried to douse the flames by using the fire extinguishers, but to no avail. The fire brigade received an alert about the incident at around 6:15pm and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot from different fire stations in the city.
As per the fire fighters, fire safety arrangements made inside the unit were inadequate.
Sub-fire officer (SFO) Maninder Singh said six fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. “The fire fighting operation ended in around two hours. It is suspected that fire might have broken out due to short circuit,” Singh said.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics