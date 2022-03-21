Fire breaks out at a spinning mill in Ludhiana, no casualty reported

Panic gripped Dhandari Kalan after a major fire broke out at Shiwalya Spinning Mills in the area on Sunday evening. It was a narrow escape for the labourers as the unit was operational when the incident took place.

The labour moved out safely and no casualty was reported, but goods and machinery worth lakhs perished in the fire incident. Shed of the unit also collapsed due to the incident.

Clouds of black flame could be seen from far away places. The reason behind the incident is uncertain.

It was learned that the labourers tried to douse the flames by using the fire extinguishers, but to no avail. The fire brigade received an alert about the incident at around 6:15pm and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot from different fire stations in the city.

As per the fire fighters, fire safety arrangements made inside the unit were inadequate.

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Maninder Singh said six fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. “The fire fighting operation ended in around two hours. It is suspected that fire might have broken out due to short circuit,” Singh said.