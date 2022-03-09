Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire breaks out at acrylic factory in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Fire breaks out at acrylic factory in Ludhiana

Raw materials were stored in the godown where the fire broke out and clouds of black smoke could be witnessed from distant places in Ludhiana; the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained
In June 2019 too, a major fire had broken out in one of the buildings of Garg acrylics. No casualty was reported. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A fire broke out at the Garg acrylics factory on Kanganwal Road on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of workers were present when the fire broke out at a godown in one of the blocks of the industrial unit. Thankfully, no casualty was reported.

Raw materials were stored in the godown where the fire broke out and clouds of black smoke could be witnessed from distant places. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

On receiving an alert at around 6:55pm, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot from different fire stations including headquarters (near railway station), Sundar Nagar, Gill Road and Focal point. The firefighting operations continued for around two hours.Sub-fire officers (SFOs) Atish Rai and Navrang Singh said that the flames were restricted to the godown on the first floor and no casualty was reported.

In June 2019 too, a major fire had broken out in one of the buildings of Garg acrylics. No casualty was reported.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP