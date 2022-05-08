Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana
A fire broke out in a chemical trader’s shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University’s Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning.
The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.
Fire officer Navrang Singh said a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the blaze. Satish Kumar, the owner of the shop, Global Scientific Traders, said, “I sell industrial chemicals, lab chemicals, test tubes, and glassware among other products. I am yet to assess the total loss incurred.”
He said that loose wires had been hanging outside the shop, and there were no fire safety arrangements in the complex.
-
PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking ₹21 lakh bribe
A superintending engineer of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding ₹21 lakh bribe from a contractor at the “behest of ministers” for approving a tender for widening a road, the police said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday at the Batala Civil Lines police station after a court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) issued an order to investigate the matter.
-
AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances
In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency. The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.
-
29-year-old rapes mentally challenged niece in Ludhiana, booked
A 29-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting his mentally challenged teenaged niece in Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Saturday. The victim's mother said, “I had gone out for some work, leaving my 14-year-old daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth at home. However, when I returned, I saw my brother-in-law raping my daughter. I raised the alarm, after which he fled.” “It is unclear for how long he had been sexually assaulting her,” she added.
-
Friend slits barber’s throat for talking on phone for long in Ludhiana, held
Hours after a barber was found locked in The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar's shop with his throat slit open, the police on Saturday arrested his 23-year-old friend, who allegedly attacked the victim with a razor after a spat over holding a long telephonic conversation. The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar, was killed in his shop in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road on May 6. The victim is survived by his wife and child.
-
Indore: 7 die in fire after man sets ex-partner’s scooter ablaze
Seven people were charred to death and nine others were injured after a 28-year-old man allegedly set ablaze Dixit's former partner's two-wheeler, triggering a massive fire in a three-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday morning, police said. Police checked at least 100 CCTV cameras and found out that Dixit came to the building at around 2.30 pm and was seen setting a scooty on fire.
