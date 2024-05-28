Fire engulfs 39 furniture workshops in Zirakpur

A total of 39 temporarily built furniture workshops and a scrap shop were completely burnt and goods worth lakhs were gutted after a major fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Monday. However, no casualties were reported in the blaze. The fire initially broke out in one of these closely placed teen shed structures, soon spreading to the nearby furniture workshops and godowns burning the furniture items and other goods. (Sant Arora/HT)

To douse the flames, 10 fire tenders and water bowsers from Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula were pressed into service.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The fire initially broke out in one of these closely placed teen shed structures, soon spreading to the nearby furniture workshops and godowns burning the furniture items and other goods.

As furniture was being made inside these workshops, wooden planks and thinner used for polishing the furniture were kept inside these workshops due to which fire spread within no time.

“We got the fire call around 12.45 pm following which we rushed our fire tenders to the spot. Eventually, we called more fire tenders from nearby fire stations, including Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula. We were able to control the fire within one hour but the furniture owners have incurred huge losses which are yet to be estimated,” Jaswant Singh, Dera Bassi fire officer said.

After the flames were doused, a teen shed collapsed but no one got injured in the accident. Scores of onlookers gathered at the spot and panic gripped the area.