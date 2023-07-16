Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at toy-making factory

A fire broke out at a local toy making factory in Jandiali village near Kohara on Sunday, leaving the facility completely engulfed in flames.

Fire at the toy making factory in Jandiali village near Kohara in Ludhiana on Saturday. Residents informed the fire department after seeing dense smoke coming out. (HT Photo)

There was no one present inside the factory, situated opposite the rice mill, at the time of the incident as it was a Sunday.

Sumit Arora, the owner of the factory, Unistar Techno Plast Private Limited, said that the exact cause was not known yet.

However, fire officials suspect that the fire could have taken place due to a short circuit.

The fire reportedly started at around 5:15 pm. Dense smoke coming out of the building caught the attention of nearby residents, who alerted the fire department.

Arora said that the factory housed materials and goods in large number, which may have been lost in the blaze. The extent of the damage and the exact value of the losses will be determined once the fire is completely extinguished and a thorough assessment can be conducted.

Fire officer Maninder Singh stated that as many as 12 fire tenders were used to douse the flames.

