Fire in Ludhiana slum: 5 huts gutted, 12 goats charred to death

At least five huts were gutted and 12 goats were charred to death as a fire broke out at a slum in Mand Jharaudi village in Machhiwara area on Friday evening. No casualty was reported from the spot.

Khanna fire station officer Yashpal Rai said two fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Khanna and Samrala and managed to control the flame in two hours.

A two-wheeler, cash and furniture perished in the fire. The reason is yet to be ascertained.

Blaze at knitwear factory

A fire broke out at a knitwear factory in the congested area of Bajwa Nagar on Thursday night

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said they received an alert at around 9.45 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused in around an hour. No casualty or injury was reported at the spot and the flames were controlled to the ground floor only.

The factory’s owner told firefighters that the blaze broke out due to a short circuit as they were shutting down the unit. The flames also engulfed a two-wheeler within the premises and it exploded, leading to panic in the area.

