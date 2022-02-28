Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire ravages garment store in Mohali’s Phase 11
chandigarh news

Fire ravages garment store in Mohali’s Phase 11

Though the exact reason for the fire was still being determined, it seemed to have been caused by a short-circuit, said fire officer ML Verma
The damaged wiring and walls of the garment store where a fire broke out on Saturday night. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Articles worth 20 lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in the basement of a garments shop at the Phase-11 market on Saturday night.

Fire officer ML Verma said they got a call around 10 pm on Saturday that a fire had started in the basement of “Gur Kirpa Garments” and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “Since the basement was stocked with clothes, the fire spread very fast and all clothes were burnt,” he said.

Verma added that though the exact reason for the fire was still being determined, it seemed to have been caused by a short-circuit.

Sandeep Kumar, owner of the shop, said he closed the shop around 9 pm and on reaching home, he got a call around 10 pm that smoke was emitting from his shop. When he rushed to store, he found that the fire had ravaged all garments kept in the basement, causing him a loss of nearly 20 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP