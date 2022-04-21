Fire ravages paper factory at Mohali’s Dera Bassi

Factory workers had a narrow escape as a major fire broke out at a paper factory on the Mubarakpur-Ramgarh road in Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

Dera Bassi fire officer Baljeet Singh said they got a call around 10.40 am about a fire at Vishal Papertech India Limited. “Three fire brigades from Dera Bassi and another from Zirakpur were pressed into service and were able to douse the flames in one hour. Since huge paper rolls were stocked in the factory, the fire spread very fast. Most of the rolls were gutted,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the exact reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained, the fire seemed to have been caused due to a short-circuit, he said, adding that the fire safety system in the factory was fully operational and workers started efforts to extinguish the fire before the firefighters arrived.