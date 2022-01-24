Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Firefighters douse major fire at hosiery unit in Ludhiana after six-hour-long operations, no casualties reported
chandigarh news

Firefighters douse major fire at hosiery unit in Ludhiana after six-hour-long operations, no casualties reported

Firefighters doused a major fire that broke out at a hosiery unit in New Aman Nagar, Ludhiana after a six hours of firefighting operations; 70 people were rescued, with no casualties being reported
Firefighters douse a major fire that broke out at a two-floor hosiery unit in Ludhiana. (Representative photo/AFP)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A major fire broke out at a hosiery unit in New Aman Nagar, Bharti colony, Bahaduke road on Monday afternoon, when more than 70 labourers were inside the building. However, no casualties was reported.

The fire fighters doused the blaze, which broke out on the second floor, after a six-hour operation. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service.

The reason behind the fire incident is uncertain. Notably, the unit had no proper fire safety arrangements and the fire brigade had to arrange water from the Sundar Nagar station and a nearby factory.

Sub-fire officer Atish Rai said the fire brigade received an alert at around 2.45pm, following which ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said the unit suffered massive loss in terms of goods and machinery, adding that the poor condition of the road leading to the factory slowed down the firefighting operations.

The situation came under control by around 9pm, but one fire tender has been deployed to stay on location until Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure. The reason behind the fire incident is uncertain.

