Firing on STF team: Drugs, bullets seized from accused’s house in Ludhiana

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was lodged against the accused. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, 315g heroin, 20g opium, 2 bullets and 21,800 were recovered from his house in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Tajpur Road on Thursday.

The accused, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala, is on the run. Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused was coming from Jain Temple. The STF team signalled him to stop for checking, but he ploughed on and even tried to hit the STF team.

“He hit the STF vehicle in a bid to escape and also opened fire on the team,” he said, adding, “Later, we conducted a raid on the house and recovered 315g heroin, 20g opium, two bullets and 21,800 drug money.”

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was lodged against the accused.

“The accused is already facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. He was convicted in one of the cases that had been lodged against him at the Model Town police station. A court in Jammu had declared him a proclaimed offender in a drug peddling case,” said the inspector, adding that it is expected that more recoveries will be made from the accused.

