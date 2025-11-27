Firing outside AAP leader’s house in Punjab’s Phagwara triggers panic

Two masked men opened indiscriminate fire outside the house of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Phagwara unit leader Daljit Singh Raju near Darvesh village on the Phagwara-Jandiala road around 1.15am on Thursday, police said, adding no one was injured in the incident. A CCTV grab of two masked men opening fire outside the house of Phagwara AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju around 1.15am on Thursday.

Raju, the local coordinator of the ruling AAP’s Yudh Nashian Virudh (anti-drug) drive, was in the house along with his wife and daughter when the shooters fired nearly two dozen gunshots, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. The family was sleeping on the first floor and was jolted awake by the firing.

The shooting, which damaged the glass parapet on the first floor and shattered window panes, was recorded on closed-circuit TV cameras installed outside the house.

Daljit Singh Raju, who runs an immigration business, is the coordinator of the AAP’s anti-drug drive in Phagwara. (HT Photo)

The shooters had arrived on a motorcycle, which they parked near the main gate before approaching the house on foot. “The shooters left a handwritten letter from Kala Rana gang, demanding ₹5 crore. I have been providing all details sought to the police for a thorough probe into the matter,” said Raju, who also runs an immigration business in Phagwara.

Phagwara superintendent of police Madhavi Sharma said: “We have gathered all digital and technical evidence from the spot and have constituted multiple teams for a detailed investigation. Forensic teams have gathered vital clues.”

A case was registered under Sections 308(5),61(2),324(4), 111 of BNS and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Satnampura police station.

A window pane with bullet marks in the house of the Phagwara AAP leader on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said the police were examining multiple angles, including extortion, gang rivalry, and targeted intimidation, and efforts were on to identify and track the accused.

Condemning the incident, Phagwara Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal posted on X: “Massive law and order failure in Phagwara. Over 20 rounds reportedly fired in a shocking incident, exposing a severe collapse of public safety. When will authorities step up to protect citizens? Swift action against the culprits and stronger policing are urgently needed.”