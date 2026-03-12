Firing outside bizman’s house in Sector 89: Mohali police arrest three

Nearly a month after bike-borne men fired 11 rounds outside a businessman’s house in a bid to extort ₹5 crore, police have arrested three accused, who they said acted on the directions of gangsters Prince Thikriwala and Bhavjot Singh, alias Bhavi. Police officials giving details about the arrests in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Rishav, 28, a resident of Khanna; Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh, 29, of Eklaha village in Ludhiana district; and Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sukhu, 19, of Jargari village in Payal, Ludhiana district.

According to police, businessman Gurjot Singh was out of the country when the shooters struck on the intervening night of February 17 and 18. A Mercedes G-Wagon parked outside the house was damaged in the incident.

The complainant later told police that the accused sent him a video of the firing and demanded ₹5 crore as extortion money.

Based on his statement, police had registered an FIR at the Sohana police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Police said the complainant had earlier also filed a complaint in September 2025 after receiving extortion threats from gangsters.

Investigators traced the accused through technical surveillance and human intelligence, and arrested them from different locations. Rishav and Sukhmanpreet were arrested from Khanna, and Sukhwinder from Anandpur Sahib.

Police recovered a Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB10-EY-7081), allegedly stolen from the Sahnewal area of Ludhiana and used in the crime, and an Apple iPhone 12 mini that was used to record the video of the firing.

SP Saurav Jindal said Rishav was riding the motorcycle during the incident while Sukhmanpreet, who was sitting behind him, allegedly fired the shots. Police also claimed that Rishav and Sukhwinder, along with other associates, had arranged weapons and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh on the instructions of gangster Prince Thikriwala.

Police have taken the accused on remand, and said further investigation was underway to identify and arrest their other associates and recover the weapon used in the crime.